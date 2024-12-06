Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

The Joy of Minimalism

woman sitting on a couch reading a book in a minimalist room.

Reflect

Simplicity brings clarity and joy, freeing us from the burdens of excess. St. Francis found joy in a life of minimalism, focusing on what truly mattered. By embracing simplicity, we can experience greater peace and contentment.

Pray

God of simplicity,
Help us to embrace a life of minimalism.
Teach us to find joy in the simple things
and to focus on what truly matters.
May we, like St. Francis, experience the peace and freedom
that comes from living simply.
Amen.

Act

Evaluate areas of your life where you can simplify. Remove unnecessary clutter and focus on the essentials that bring you joy and fulfillment. Share the benefits of simplicity with others and encourage them to embrace minimalism.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles