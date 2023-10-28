The Hardest to Forgive

Reflect

Bryan Stevenson, an African-American, Harvard-trained attorney whose story of defending wrongfully accused prisoners on death row is told in the book and film, “Just Mercy” writes: “The people who haven’t earned it, who haven’t even sought it, are the most meaningful recipients of our compassion… “

Pray

God, who gives us models

Of compassion like Bryan Stevenson,

Guide us to see we’re all better

Than the worst thing we’ve done.

Act

Read the Gospel account of Jesus bringing Lazarus back to life. (John 11: 1-44 ) Notices how he practices compassion: first aligning himself with God, even though that delays his arrival, then giving each sister exactly what she needs: tears for Mary, hope of resurrection for Martha.