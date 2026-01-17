The Face of Christ

Reflect

In the face of each person we meet is Christ. We are called to truly encounter—to look directly in the eye, to smile, to care without judgment, to love with reckless abandon. Our encounter is to shine through the lens of the good Samaritan.

Pray

Lord, help me to see you in others,

especially those different from myself.

Help me to see you in all living things

and to respect the dignity of every individual.

Allow me—like the good Samaritan—to be your hands and your feet,

abandoning myself to serve others in your name.

Give me the courage to be authentic in love.

Amen.

Act

Sit down and genuinely have a conversation with someone and ask how they are doing.