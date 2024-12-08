Search
Pause + Pray

Seeking the Lord

woman looking through big binoculars.

Reflect

“Those who seek the Lord lack no good thing” (Ps 34:11).

Usually when we are seeking, it is because there is something that we lack: car keys, schoolbooks, a bicycle pump, a phone number. And yet the psalm suggests that when we seek the Lord, we find there is nothing that we lack. God often speaks to us in paradoxes. What is the paradox at the heart of this verse? Is it perhaps that the seeking itself is the blessing? That to seek the Lord is not about the finding, but about being found?

Pray

I will bless the Lord at all times,
God’s blessing will be upon my lips
and in my heart always.
Wherever I am, whoever I am with,
there is the Lord beside me, within me,
and around me.
Take my hand, oh Lord, and lead my steps.
And let my life become a blessing.

Act

Slowly and prayerfully read Psalm 34. Ask yourself, where do you seek the Lord? And when do you feel most blessed? And—as the psalmist seems to suggest—is there some connection between the two?

