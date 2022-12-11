Searching for the Joy

Reflect

The joyful season of Christmas is often so stressful that it can rob us, ironically, of our joy. This prayer can be a simple way to unplug from the chaos and recharge our spirits.

Pray

Like the silent snow that blankets the world around me,

my heart, too, longs for the quiet to listen to your voice, O God.

As we await the birth of your son,

I want to extract myself from the noise that hurts

and seek for the quiet that heals.

For in that soundless space,

I know that grace awaits me.

Amen.

Act

Share this prayer with someone whose loneliness worsens during the holidays. Remind them that God’s grace is never far from a wounded spirit.