Pause + Pray

Pressing on Toward the Goal

man with artificial leg running

Reflect

When I have a vision of the far horizons of my life, I can choose actions that support my values and help others. When I have a vision, I can deal with conflict, temptation, and insecurity, knowing what is truly important and what will help me achieve my goals of abundant life for myself and others.

Pray

Guide my feet toward the far horizons of possibility,
God of past, present, and future.
Help me press ahead toward the goal
With eyes on the prize 
Of full humanity, abundant life, and enduring love,
Living fully in companionship with you and all creation.
Amen.

Act

Throughout the day, pause a moment to assess whether your actions and responses are bringing you closer to your spiritual, relational, and vocational goals. Consider readjusting your behaviors and responses to calibrate them with God’s vision for your life.

Bruce Epperly
