Pray the News

There is a subtle temptation to reduce the spiritual life to a relationship between “me and Jesus.” We wrongfully treat others and the world as distractions. Surprisingly, a cloistered Poor Clare nun taught me the importance of being informed about contemporary events and “praying the news.” Ever been deeply touched by a news story? That’s God’s way of stretching the size of your heart and asking you to intercede for the situation. That intercession can take the form of the prayer of petition, giving a donation, or becoming informed about the backstory of the situation.

Loving God,
Save me from the sin of being disinterested and uninvolved 
with local, national, and international events.
Broaden my understanding of the spiritual life and soften my heart.
Then, and only then, can I become an instrument of your grace 
and a source of your blessing for the needs of the world.
Amen.

Prayerfully read the newspaper or watch the news. As you do, ponder how God might be calling you to a specific response.

