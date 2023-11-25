On Traveling Lightly

Reflect

In his poem “Traveling Light,” Pádraig Ó Tuama speaks of how the experiences of life can weigh us down. But when we are carrying less in our hearts and minds, we can find and experience small moments of light, grace, and beauty.

Pray

God of the journey,

Sometimes life feels easy and full of joy—

while other times it feels heavy and dark.

Teach me how to let go of burdens that are not mine to carry.

Show me what I need to let go of,

and then guide me toward what I need to replace it with.

Amen.

Act

What is currently weighing you down in your life? If you let that go, what could you replace it with?