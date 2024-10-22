Search
Pause + Pray

Meet Me Where I Am

person with messy hair being very sad

Reflect

When we have encountered great loss or trauma, sometimes it can feel like the world moves on while our hearts continue to ache. Let’s hold close to our hearts the reality of a humble God who bends low to meet us where we are. 

Pray

I’ve felt your presence on beauty’s edge,
in vibrant colors, in harmonious sounds.
I want to feel you in the darkness of the gulley,
in drab brown leaves, in lonely silence,
and know you still grieve with me.

Act

St. Francis of Assisi’s perception of God was largely formed by the incarnation. In the Christmas mystery, God humbly became a baby. In the Eucharist, God humbly becomes a piece of bread. As Francis wrote: “O wonderful loftiness and stupendous dignity! O sublime humility! O humble sublimity! The Lord of the universe, God and the Son of God, so humbles himself that for our salvation he hides himself under an ordinary piece of bread!” When we feel lost, alone, or saddened by grief, let us, like Francis, contemplate the humble God who will enter again and again into the messy corners of our hearts and lives.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
