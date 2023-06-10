Hope in Action

Reflect

“All it takes is one good person to restore hope! “ (Laudato Si’ #71). Examples abound, for instance at https://www.catholicclimateproject.org/ or https://ignatiansolidarity.net/ignatian-carbon-challenge A personal exercise in hope might be counting the shades of green in a forest, or the numerous life forms that thrive in the ocean, then reflecting on what this vast outpouring teaches us about God, their creator.

Pray

Jesus our brother,

You taught profoundly with flowers of the field,

Birds of the air, water and vines.

Give us too your reverence for creation.

Act

“Praised be my Lord for our mother the earth…” wrote St. Francis. Name five gifts you received from the earth today.