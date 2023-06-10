Pause + Pray

Hope in Action

Reflect

 “All it takes is one good person to restore hope! “ (Laudato Si’ #71). Examples abound, for instance at https://www.catholicclimateproject.org/ or https://ignatiansolidarity.net/ignatian-carbon-challenge  A personal exercise in hope might be counting the shades of green in a forest, or the numerous life forms that thrive in the ocean, then reflecting on what this vast outpouring teaches us about God, their creator.

Pray

Jesus our brother, 
You taught profoundly with flowers of the field,
Birds of the air, water and vines. 
Give us too your reverence for creation. 

Act 

“Praised be my Lord for our mother the earth…” wrote St. Francis. Name five gifts you received from the earth today.

St. Anthony Messenger Magazine Subscription
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content