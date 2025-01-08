Pause + Pray

God Is Unchanging

Reflect

Sometimes we feel at a loss for how many things in our lives age and break, run out, wear down, need replacing. Consider what frustrations you have had in the physical world lately, then let go of these disappointments as you find, underneath, the truth of what St. Teresa writes, “All things fade away, but God is unchanging.”

Pray

God,
The ink of this world will always go thin
on the pages of my life.
But you write never-ending
messages in my heart.
Your word flows:
everlasting, unchanging, enduring.
Abiding.
You are the pen that will never run dry.
Today, like all days, you give me
what I truly need, with your word.
You fill every blank line.

Act

If something runs out or breaks today, see if you can avoid attaching to it. Instead of feeling dispirited, remember that everything is OK—God’s love never fades or wavers.

