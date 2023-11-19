Compassion in the Worst Places

Reflect

One of the most compelling calls to compassion comes from one of the worst places: a Nazi concentration camp. There, the dying Betsie ten Boom told her sister, “there is no pit so deep that [God] is not deeper still. They will listen to us… because we have been here.” (The Hiding Place, p. 217) That confidence of God’s presence can invigorate compassion in far less terrible situations.

Pray

To see compassion in action,

Look into Jesus’ eyes as he tells the

Woman caught in adultery (John 8:1-11),

“Neither do I condemn you…”

Meditate on that scene.

Act

Build the self-compassion muscle slowly, by listing three kind things a day you’ve done for yourself. Can you continue for a week? A month?