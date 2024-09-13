Cathedral of Trees

Reflect

While God invites us to his house every Sunday, he can be found just as easily in a dense wood. Do you ever feel close to God in nature?

Pray

Creator/God,

You are found in churches,

but I can feel you under my feet in nature too.

The trees above me are like the buttresses

of a cathedral: enclosing me in a living house of worship.

I can find you there, waiting for me.

The sound of a rushing brook, the chorus of birds,

the breeze as it tickles the land are a congregation of believers.

And in it, I feel home.

Amen.

Act

If you can, spend an hour in nature. Say a prayer of thanks for this living church.