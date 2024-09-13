Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

Cathedral of Trees

woman holding a leaf in front of a forest

Reflect

While God invites us to his house every Sunday, he can be found just as easily in a dense wood. Do you ever feel close to God in nature? 

Pray

Creator/God,
You are found in churches,
but I can feel you under my feet in nature too.
The trees above me are like the buttresses
of a cathedral: enclosing me in a living house of worship.
I can find you there, waiting for me.
The sound of a rushing brook, the chorus of birds, 
the breeze as it tickles the land are a congregation of believers.
And in it, I feel home.
Amen.

Act

If you can, spend an hour in nature. Say a prayer of thanks for this living church.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission

Recent Articles