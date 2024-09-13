Cathedral of Trees

Reflect
While God invites us to his house every Sunday, he can be found just as easily in a dense wood. Do you ever feel close to God in nature?
Pray
Creator/God,
You are found in churches,
but I can feel you under my feet in nature too.
The trees above me are like the buttresses
of a cathedral: enclosing me in a living house of worship.
I can find you there, waiting for me.
The sound of a rushing brook, the chorus of birds,
the breeze as it tickles the land are a congregation of believers.
And in it, I feel home.
Amen.
Act
If you can, spend an hour in nature. Say a prayer of thanks for this living church.