Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

Parenting Prayer

Mom with son at a beach

Reflect

When my life is lacking simplicity or discipline, whenever it feels chaotic, I sometimes fantasize about living like a monk or a friar. In this, however, is also a tendency of mine to spiritualize some tasks or lifestyles and not others. What if I were to approach my everyday tasks as a parent through the spiritual lens of a monk? This prayer is not only for parents—it’s for all who find themselves worn down by tasks that sometimes feel purposeless or monotonous.

Pray

We’re mystics and monks, sentinels and saints.
There’s no glamour in our call, no glory to be gained
as days blur together, as nights become harbors
of interruptions but also invitations,
for our liturgy is love.
Our abbey bells are baby cries—we wake when we are called.
We rise, we tend, we wait for calm to come again,
for peace to enter in.
These monastery mysteries—no one knows its inner life,
yet day in, day out, year in, year out, we rise and let go
just to rise and let go again, trusting our efforts
will mostly go unnoticed yet will echo through eternity.

Act

When you find yourself worn down today with tasks that are perhaps monotonous or not very energizing, consider approaching that task as if it is its own prayer, its own invitation to pause, reflect, and practice discipline.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission

Recent Articles