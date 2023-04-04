Pause + Pray

Advance Preparation

homeless person walking at night

Reflect

It’s easier to act compassionately when coming from a spacious place than from one constrained by fear. Thus it’s possible to prepare for a petulant person, or difficult situation. Deep breathing, imaging the face of the compassionate Christ or God’s eternal embrace, or remembering an act of compassion, can set the stage for a more humane encounter. 

Pray

Jesus, I imagine you:
welcoming children,
touching the eyes of the blind
or ears of the deaf.
I drink in your compassion:
make it my own. 

Act

When you see a homeless or annoying person, picture them as a four-year old.  Make eye contact and greet them kindly. That recognition of shared humanity may be more valuable than giving money!

Three Minutes with God
