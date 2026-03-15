Reflect

A large part of the battles we face in life happens between our ears. Lent is a time of renewal, shedding the enemy’s lies, and sitting in God’s truth. To become aware of the pitfalls of sin, we must clear our minds of distraction and become attuned to what God is trying to tell us. Whose voice are you listening to? Your own or God’s?

Pray

Lord Jesus,

Reveal the lies I’ve come to blindly accept.

Help me to recognize these falsehoods

and replace them with the truth that you speak.

Guide my thoughts to repeating your truth

over and over

until my perspective shifts

and my thoughts change.

Amen.

Act

Read through each of these lies, each matched with a truth. Do any of them resonate with you? Allow the truths to repeat in your heart like a holy mantra:

—“You’re no one special.” vs. “But you are ‘a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people of his own, so that you may announce the praises’ of him who called you out of the darkness into his wonderful light” (1 Peter 2:9).

—“You will never do anything significant” vs. “For we are his handiwork, created in Christ Jesus for the good works that God has prepared in advance, that we should live in them” (Ephesians 2:10).

—“You’ll never overcome this fear” vs. “For God did not give us a spirit of cowardice but rather of power and love and self-control” (2 Timothy 1:7).