Reflect

There is a quote attributed to St. Bonaventure that is worth pondering, again and again: “God is a circle whose center is everywhere, and whose circumference is nowhere.” What do you envision when you read these words today? How does it apply to your life?

Pray

Today may we know that wherever we are, wherever we end up,

we are in the center, with God.

Today may we grasp that there’s no outer edge, the rings of God’s love

shine wider and deeper, without end.

Today, we can trust we are filled with the truth that God’s luminous beauty

never stops surrounding us.

Let us go about our day in this radiance.

It’s delightful to be held within his perfect orb.

Act

Today, think about the blessings and miracles in your life as “centers.” Let yourself be amazed by how grace keeps ripping out, without end.