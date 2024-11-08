Search
Pause + Pray

A Reflection of Christ’s Love to Others

Reflect

Compassion lies at the heart of Franciscan spirituality. St. Francis showed deep empathy and love for all people, particularly the marginalized and suffering. By practicing compassion, we can reflect Christ’s love to others and foster a more loving and inclusive community.

Pray

Loving God,
Fill our hearts with compassion for all your children.
Help us to see the world through the eyes of Christ,
offering love and empathy to those in need.
May we, like St. Francis, be instruments of your love
and bring comfort to the suffering.
Amen.

Act

Think about a situation where you can show more compassion. Offer a listening ear, a helping hand, or a kind word to someone in need. Make a conscious effort to approach others with empathy and understanding.

