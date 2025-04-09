VATICAN CITY (CNS) — “Seeds of Peace and Hope” is the theme for the World Day of Prayer for Creation, which will be celebrated Sept. 1.
The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development announced the theme chosen by Pope Francis April 7. The metaphor of the seed, it added, “indicates the need for long-term commitment.”
The day and its related Season of Creation for 2025 will be taking place during the Holy Year and the 10th anniversary of the pope’s encyclical, “Laudato Si’, on Care for Our Common Home.”
A papal message for the day of prayer usually is released in May or June.
The World Day of Prayer for Creation marks the start of the ecumenical Season of Creation, which concludes Oct. 4, the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of ecology.
The theme of the season for 2025, the dicastery said, is “Peace with creation,” based on verses from the Book of Isaiah’s description of “The Kingdom of Justice” (32:14-18), which speaks of the peace and prosperity that comes under just rulers.
“Peace and care for creation share a close link,” the dicastery said. And “there is also a strong connection between war and degradation of our planet, which is seen in the waste of resources through destruction and armaments.”
The dicastery invited Christians to pray for the right conditions to be created for peace, that is, “a lasting, shared peace that gives rise to hope.”
By Carol Glatz | Catholic News Service
Peace and care for creation are linked, dicastery says
