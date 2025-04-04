Worthy of Respect

Every time you and I encounter another human being made in the image and likeness of God, we have a unique opportunity to show that person reverence—in how we say his or her name, our actions, words, and the kindness in our voice.

Too often, the fast-paced haze of life has us whirling at a speed where we feel like we’re moving so quickly from one thing to the next. The stress of daily life and endless tasks to complete lead us to rush past the people we encounter over the course of our day. Sometimes we miss or ignore the person right in front of us. We forget that this person has a name or wishes to be seen and loved as we do.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Let Us Pray: Names as an Act of Reverence“

by Patricia Breen