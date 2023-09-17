Minute Meditations

Where Is God?

Binoculars | Photo by Elijah Mears on Unsplash

If you ever wonder where God is, I have good news for you, he is right where you are. The easiest way not to lose sight of this for me is to begin my day reminding myself of this truth of the faith. I do so by telling Jesus what I expect. At any given moment of my day, I can recount exactly how Jesus has been present to me, punctuating my life with the grace of his presence. In fact, just saying his name brings calmness and clarity to every difficult situation.

—from the book Prayer Everywhere: The Spiritual Life Made Simple
by Fr. Gary Caster

