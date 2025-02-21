Minute Meditations

We Tireless Spirits

men getting ready to run a race

Age and cultures define death differently. The French writer Simone de Beauvoir called death “an unjustifiable violation.” Her contemporary, Jean-Paul Sartre, however, was tranquil when thinking about the end of life. I’m in the middle of those two minds. Being so rooted in middle age has forced me to consider the end of my earthly journey, but (God willing) I have “miles to go before I sleep.” The sweet hereafter, I hope, is the respite I have earned. It isn’t punishment at the end of a long race; it’s the medal for a race run well. 

St. Francis, in his “Canticle of the Creatures,” wrote, “All praise be yours, my Lord, through Sister Death, from whose embrace no mortal can escape.” When it is my turn, I hope to embrace her in kind and walk the path cleared by those who came before me—a tireless spirit moving in concert with the Almighty. 

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Faith and Family: Beginnings and Endings
by Christopher Heffron

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles