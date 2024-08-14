Waiting Is the Hardest Part

Waiting is the most difficult part of prayer because it presupposes someone or something we are waiting for. And therefore everything is not up to us. We cannot make it happen. We can only be disposed, be ready. What an invitation to humility! What an exercise, some may conclude, in futility! For, unlike a relaxation exercise, or even some prayer-practices, the prayer I am referring to here is not a performance of rituals or postures that guarantee some kind of tangible result-like illumination or heightened awareness. All that this prayer guarantees is patient watchfulness and readiness to receive the touches of God when they are given.

I reach around the mystery

of You, trying to hold on to

something beyond myself.

But You keep fleeing

from my grasp like

a phantom of my own

desires. And then

I stop and let You

come to me and all Your

mystery is tangible

and real, a light

bright presence

in my selfish arms.

How is it with You, Lord?

I’m waiting here,

listening.

—from the book Song of the Sparrow: Four Seasons of Prayer

by Murray Bodo, OFM