Minute Meditations

The Word in Our Time

Couple planting a garden.

Although Francis and Clare delighted in the first-century Galilean origins of Christianity, they realized that to be faithful to Jesus, they needed to incarnate Jesus’s message in their time and place. They had to share God’s vision in a world characterized by violent crusades, prosperous prelates, hopeless peasants, and controversies in the church. Following the path of his spiritual ancestors, Bonaventure discovered that he needed to adapt his theological study to fresh understandings of the Franciscan tradition. He had to be a theological innovator as well as a caretaker of tradition. In our own day, we are called to plant new gardens, restore broken churches, and renew moribund spiritualities. We can embody the fresh Pentecostal spirit of the early church to reanimate the faith of our time. With Francis, Clare, and Bonaventure, we can affirm a democracy of revelation that embraces all of humanity and overcomes the destructive impact of an “us vs. them” approach to religion and politics. 

—from the book Simplicity, Spirituality, Service:The Timeless Wisdom of Francis, Clare, and Bonaventure
by Bruce G. Epperly

Simplicity, Spirituality, Service Epperly

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Minute Meditations

Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.

Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content