Minute Meditations

The Divine Dance of Lent

dancing

Prayer as a spiritual practice never goes out of style. Not only on Ash Wednesday but throughout the entire year, prayer is a powerful way of participating in divine community. By lifting our own broken pieces and those of others in prayer, we attest to—rather than run from—the vulnerable parts of our lives. Prayer connects us with each other and with God. This sacred unity connects our individual broken pieces with those of others, creating a beautiful new kind of wholeness.

God is ready to heal our woundedness, to make us more whole than ever before. Lent is our call to make room for the divine dance to work its sacred magic within us.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Dust to Dust: An Ash Wednesday Reflection
by Mary Ann Steutermann

