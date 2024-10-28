Sinners, Too, Have Souls

The centrality of the Crucified in the life of Francis suggests that Francis became a friend of Christ because he sought to follow Jesus who lived out of depth of love in obedience to the Father. The obedience of love led Jesus to the prophetic margins of announcing the kingdom despite opposition, misunderstanding and rejection. Christ left us an example, Francis said, that we might follow in his footprints. In his Earlier Rule Francis claims that “our friends are all those who unjustly inflict upon us distress and anguish, shame and injury, sorrow and punishment, martyrdom and death. We must love them greatly for we shall possess eternal life because of what they bring to us.”

One could readily conclude that either Francis had a lot of friends (because he had a lot of enemies) or he had very few friends because his idea of friendship was rather peculiar. Francis’ thought in this passage seems contradictory to the human spirit. We usually do not count as friends those who harm or injure us. But he reflects here the gospel message of Christian love: “Love your enemies, do good to those who abuse you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who abuse you. If you love those who love you, what credit is that to you? For even sinners love those who love them” (Lk 6:27–33).

—from the book Franciscan Prayer: Awakening to Oneness with God

by Ilia Delio, OSF