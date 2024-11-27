Search
Close this search box.

Minute Meditations

Reverence for the Word

woman holding a Bible in her hands, close to her body.

When Saint Francis was in Damietta, Egypt during the Fifth Crusade, he spent over twenty days in the camp of the Sultan, Malek-al-Kamil, witnessing to Jesus Christ and trying to bring peace between the crusaders and the Muslims. While there, Francis was moved by the honor which the Muslims showed to the ninety-nine names of Allah. It confirmed for him the importance of reverence for God’s name, which he already held dear in his own heart and life.

Reverence for God’s written words. Again and again, Saint Francis admonishes us to hold reverently the words of God which hold God himself in their mystery. Reverence for the words of God leads to reverence for the Word of God, who is Jesus Christ.

—from the book The Simple Way: Meditations on the Words of Saint Francis
by Murray Bodo, OFM

Simple Way | Franciscan Media
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission

Recent Articles