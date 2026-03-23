Open Your Heart to Grace

Jesus is with us now and assures us he will not leave us orphans. “I go and prepare a place for you…that where I am you also may be” (John 14:3). Our human gatherings can be marred by misunderstandings or hurts. But in heaven we will have been purified of anger, envy, selfishness—all that keeps us from loving and being loved.

St. Bonaventure urges us to desire heaven, to long to be with God because that opens our hearts wider and helps us keep our final destination in focus. As the psalmist begins, “The Lord is my light and salvation; whom should I fear?”

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Psalm 27: Itinerary Flexible, Destination Clear“

by Jeremy Harrington, OFM