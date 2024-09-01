Search
Minute Meditations

Love and Suffering

hand holding a rosary with Jesus suffering on the cross charm

Padre Pio’s letter to Annita Rodote, February 6, 1915: Let your whole life be spent in self-surrender, in prayer, in work, in humility, in giving thanks to our good God. If you ever feel impatience rising up again, go to prayer immediately. Remember, we are always in God’s presence, and he is the one to whom we must render an account for all our actions, good or bad. 

Above all, meditate on the abasement that the Son of God suffered out of love for us. I would like Jesus’ sufferings and humiliations to be the daily theme for your meditations. If you do that, as I am sure you will, you will experience good fruit in a very short time. That sort of meditation will be a shield with which to defend yourself from impatience whenever our sweetest Jesus sends you difficulties or causes you to experience desolation.

—from the book Padre Pio’s Spiritual Direction for Every Day
by Gianluigi Pasquale and Marsha Daigle-Williamson, Ph.D

Padre Pio's Spiritual Direction for Every Day
