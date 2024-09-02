Search
Lost and Found

man laying down on road, looking up to the sky.

I’ve always loved a good mystery. There’s a sense of adventure in not always knowing what’s in store for me. Life didn’t provide a book of instructions or a handy manual to carry in my pocket. I’ll slip. I’ll fail. And I will begin again with hopeful eyes watching the skies. I know that I will never be alone.

I will travel a great many roads in this beautiful but convoluted life. Without a dependable sense of direction, I know it’s a given that I will be navigating strange towns and unfamiliar streets without a clue as to where I am. Sooner rather than later, I’ll be driving in my car and realize that I am, once again, lost. With a willing heart, all I can do is ignore the chatter of GPS and say, “God, I hope so.”

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Psalm 25: GPS for the Soul
by Christopher Heffron

