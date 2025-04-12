Minute Meditations

God Works through Us, Not for Us

There is nothing wrong with asking for something in prayer, as this names for God the desires of our hearts. But sometimes in a culture that is so focused on results, this can also bleed into our prayer lives, leading us to treat God like a genie. 

Let yourself pray without asking God for “something that I want.” As the Father told Jesus in John 17:10: “Everything of mine is yours and everything of yours is mine.” Might this also be true of us, whom Christ lives within? 

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Let Us Pray: Presence and Surrender
by Stephen Copeland

St. Anthony Messenger magazine
