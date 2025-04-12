God Works through Us, Not for Us

There is nothing wrong with asking for something in prayer, as this names for God the desires of our hearts. But sometimes in a culture that is so focused on results, this can also bleed into our prayer lives, leading us to treat God like a genie.

Let yourself pray without asking God for “something that I want.” As the Father told Jesus in John 17:10: “Everything of mine is yours and everything of yours is mine.” Might this also be true of us, whom Christ lives within?

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Let Us Pray: Presence and Surrender“

by Stephen Copeland