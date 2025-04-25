Carlo Acutis: You Belong to the Ages

I have always categorized you, Carlo, as “the millennial saint,” but that is limiting. You are timeless. I am from the generation that preceded yours, but I was 15 once too: one foot in childhood, the other inching toward adulthood. And it is because you lived in between those two stages of life that you can empathize with the young while inspiring the old.

As the Church promotes you from blessed to saint, count me among the masses of people of all generations who are grateful that you walked with us in this life and ahead of us in the one to come. You finished the race, Carlo. You kept the faith. Say a prayer for us wounded souls here—that we somehow leave the world better than we found it.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Dear Carlo Acutis…“

by Christopher Heffron