Minute Meditations

Carlo Acutis: You Belong to the Ages

black sneakers standing next to a bible verse engraved in stone tile.

I have always categorized you, Carlo, as “the millennial saint,” but that is limiting. You are timeless. I am from the generation that preceded yours, but I was 15 once too: one foot in childhood, the other inching toward adulthood. And it is because you lived in between those two stages of life that you can empathize with the young while inspiring the old.

As the Church promotes you from blessed to saint, count me among the masses of people of all generations who are grateful that you walked with us in this life and ahead of us in the one to come. You finished the race, Carlo. You kept the faith. Say a prayer for us wounded souls here—that we somehow leave the world better than we found it. 

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Dear Carlo Acutis…
by Christopher Heffron

Who was Blessed Carlo Acutis?
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles