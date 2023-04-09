Lent with St. Clare: Easter Sunday

“Love God and Jesus, who was crucified for us, from the depth of your heart, and never let the thought of Him leave your mind.” —St. Clare

For Clare, Christ was her everything. In Christ she found inspiration for everything she did. Her life was an act of thanksgiving for Christ’s ultimate sacrifice on behalf of humanity. Certainly, today’s feast would have been one of great joy for Clare, as it is for all of us, for Christ has risen.

Gaze | Consider | Contemplate | Imitate

Clare’s thought is deceptively simple because it is centered on the mystery of God’s love in the paradox of the cross. Her relationship to the crucified Christ is theo-logical because her understanding of God filters through the “logic of the cross.” It is not a rational understanding of God, a deduction of insight based on certain premises. Rather, one might say that, for Clare, relationship to God is living in paradox because in the mystery of the cross Clare finds the key to life. The key to the door of life, is a mystery of opposites: death/life, poverty/riches, contempt of the world/spiritual joy, earth/heaven, time/eternity, goods of the earth/things of heaven. In her first letter to Agnes, for example, she writes:

Since contempt of the world has pleased You more than its honors,

poverty more than earthly riches, and You have sought to store up

greater treasures in heaven rather than on earth…. Your reward is

very rich in heaven! (Mt 5:12).

What a great and praiseworthy exchange:

to leave the things of time for those of eternity,

to choose the things of heaven for the goods of the earth,

to receive the hundred-fold in place of one,

and to possess a blessed eternal life!

Prayer

St. Clare,

Today we join you in celebrating the joy of Christ’s resurrection.

May your life continue to serve as a constant reminder for us to turn to Christ for all things.

Amen.