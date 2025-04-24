Teresa Redder, OFS, regional minister of the St. Katharine Drexel Secular Franciscan Order in Philadelphia, is a shining example of what Franciscan leadership can look like. But her path to a leadership role really started with her humble upbringing.

Teresa and her husband, Jeff, were professed into the Secular Franciscan Order in November 1992. She became the regional minister of the St. Katharine Drexel Secular Franciscan Order on May 6, 2023. Her roots trace back to a life enriched by compassion, simplicity, and a love for all creation. Growing up, she experienced firsthand the values of service and humility, observing them in her family and community.

Teresa Redder’s vocational journey began long before she officially embraced her Franciscan calling. “When I was growing up in Camden, New Jersey, my paternal grandmother, a Polish immigrant, influenced my spiritual life greatly,” Teresa recalls. “The first prayer that I remember learning was the Guardian Angel prayer—in Polish! It was a blessing to say that prayer with her every night and to be with her at the Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in 1966, when Poland celebrated 1,000 years of Christianity.”

Teresa’s mother, a refugee from Poland, suffered greatly during World War II after being deported to Siberia in February 1940. She was 9 years old and lived as a refugee for eight years. The words her mother spoke often (“People can be so cruel”) still resonate with Teresa. “My mom always hated the term ‘displaced person’ because of its negative connotations,” she says. “Last year, the United Nations reported 122.6 million displaced people in our world. Franciscans need a passion for social justice that promotes true and fraternal solidarity in which every person has a place.”

Her mother had an extraordinary devotion to St. Anthony and faithfully read St. Anthony Messenger. Teresa discovered a Reflection page (formerly called Words to Remember) featuring St. Francis with a seagull. She loved the page so much that she printed it out and hung it in her office, where it remained for 28 years. This printout led her on a journey to find a Third Order Secular fraternity. A quote from St. Francis of Assisi also offered comfort to many of her coworkers throughout the years: “You have great reason to praise your creator. He gave you feathers for your clothing and wings to fly. He looks after you without any effort on your part.”

After graduating from Saint Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, with bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and management marketing, Teresa joined the US Air Force as an aircraft maintenance officer (captain) and served for almost 11 years. She then served as a lieutenant colonel in the US Air Force Reserve for nearly 12 years.

Gentle Leaders

Teresa’s story is one of dedication and gentle leadership. Long before she took on the role of regional minister, she had earned the respect of her community through humble acts of service. Service as a Third Order Secular in her local fraternity, the Holy Assumption Fraternity in Roebling, New Jersey, preceded her election as regional minister for 24 fraternities in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and Delaware. She strives to lead by example and shows others what it means to truly embody the spirit of St. Francis. Whether she is organizing local charity efforts or simply being a caring listener to those in need, Teresa approaches tasks with an open heart and a genuine desire to serve.

Her path to becoming regional minister was not one she walked alone. It was shaped by the guidance of mentors, the support of her local fraternity, and her unwavering faith. Her vision is rooted in the understanding that everyone brings unique gifts, and she has always sought to uplift others by creating opportunities for growth, fellowship, and spiritual development.

With a spirit of inclusiveness, Teresa leads with grace, never losing sight of the Franciscan values of peace, humility, and love for all of God’s creation. Under her guidance, the region has flourished—fostering deeper connections not only within the community but also with the broader world. Her tireless efforts have ensured that the Franciscan message of love, respect for creation, and service to others remains alive and vibrant in every corner of her region.

A More Just World

Central to Teresa’s leadership is her commitment to Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation (JPIC). Whether advocating for the marginalized, promoting ecological stewardship, or being a prison minister, Teresa embodies the Franciscan call to action. Her initiatives, which include outreach programs, address social inequality and peace. She is active in the Franciscan Action Network (FranciscanAction.org) and other efforts to care for the environment—which reflect her dedication to the JPIC values at the heart of the Franciscan tradition.

“I love the traditions that Pope Francis has reminded the Church to treasure, especially the intergenerational relationships of grandparents and the elderly with young people,” says Teresa. “In the wisdom that we share across generations, we find the transformative power of love to shape peace and good in our world. My encounters with young adults through Franciscan Action Network’s leadership conferences give me great hope for the Church—today and tomorrow!”

Her vision for the region is one of collaboration and empowerment. She places a priority on reaching out to young people and listening to their hopes for our world. Teresa says she actively seeks out collaboration to shape prayerful communities that are true guardians of God’s creation and that live with a fraternal spirit of human dignity (inspired by Pope Francis’ Laudato Si’ and Fratelli Tutti encyclicals).

Teresa’s roots are not only in her past; they are living, growing parts of her present and future. She reminds us that our connection to the Franciscan charism is not static. It is a journey that continues to deepen, branch out, and bear fruit in unexpected ways. And, for Teresa, this year is particularly charged with potential. “The 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope shapes my vision of servant leadership: God’s goodness is in us, with us, and all around us,” she says. “It is hope that enables us to be joyful, even when the times appear to be dark and fearful. As pilgrims on this journey of hope, I have many companions who choose love over fear.”