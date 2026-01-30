Franciscan Media
When Is It Too Late to Arrive for Mass?

At what point during Mass is it too late for someone to arrive and have it “count”? Some people come a few minutes late and others very late. I think this is wrong.

The Baltimore Catechism used to identify the principal parts of the Mass as the Offertory, the Consecration and Communion. If a person was not present for all three parts, he or she was considered as not attending a complete Mass. Because the Church now speaks of the Mass as the Liturgy of the Word and the Liturgy of the Eucharist, I think a person should be present from the Scripture readings through the final blessing of the Mass. Emergencies can make a person late for Mass—but not regularly.

Just as people should not take a stingy approach to human relationships such as marriage or friendship (what’s the least that I can do and still maintain this?), neither should they take a similar approach to the Eucharist, which is a tremendous gift from God and which sends us out to live the faith that we profess there.

