Dear Reader: Cry, the Beloved Country 

Being this close to the election feels precarious—like we are at some great precipice, and my instinct is to slowly back away. But I/we cannot do that. Life isn’t still, and it doesn’t move in reverse (to the disappointment of many, I suspect). As a magazine these last couple of months, we have presented issues that affect Christian voters through a Franciscan lens. But there’s one growing trend in this country that simply requires a deeper dive: Christian nationalism.

Author Mark P. Shea explores this subject with his usual depth and authority here, but the quick definition is, essentially, a set of principles that positions a country as firmly Christian and, in some circles, exclusively White. There’s no denying that Christian nationalism has played a role in our jagged politics for years now. How can we, as people of faith, make sense of it? Shea provides a road map of sorts. We hope you like his article. We’re proud of it.

In his writings, St. Francis of Assisi said, “God revealed a form of greeting to me, telling me that we should say, ‘God give you peace.’” As the election draws closer, I’m tethering myself to that ideal. The deafening discord in this country cannot rob us of our greater calling to love one another—even those who vote differently than we do.

I hope this issue finds you well. And may God give you peace.