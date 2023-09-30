Our Blog

Sharing the Word for September 30, 2023

Memorial of Saint Jerome

September 30, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Zechariah 2:5-9, 14-15a

The early chapters of Zechariah were written by a contemporary of Haggai. Today’s reading shows us a man measuring Jerusalem’s size. An angel tells the prophet that measurements are irrelevant, so big will the city become. The Lord himself will be her defense and her glory. “I am coming to dwell among you says the Lord. I will be a wall of fire around you and glory within you. People from all nations will associate themselves with you.”

Zechariah prophesies a great future for Israel. Things may not now be everything they were, but they are not yet everything they will be. God has plans for his people.

God has plans for us, too. The Lord will come in glory. We have to be ready.

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
