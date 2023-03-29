Our Blog

Sharing the Word for March 29, 2023

Wednesday of the Fifth Week of Lent

March 29, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Daniel 3:14-20, 91-92, 95

Both Scripture readings for today are about being set free–about deliverance. In the First Reading, the three men are set free from the tyranny and cruelty of the king through the agency of God’s angel. In the Gospel reading Jesus tells his hearers that his truth would set them free.

Being set free is still part of God’s relationship with his people. Sometimes there is deliverance from big burdens–like habits of sinfulness and addictions, and the experience of doubt and discouragement. Sometimes there is deliverance from smaller things–like interpersonal tensions and garden-variety selfishness and spiritual laziness.

But God remains always ready to deliver us from whatever holds us bound. Lent is a time when seeking deliverance from God is particularly appropriate.

