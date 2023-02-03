Our Blog

Sharing the Word for February 3, 2023

Friday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

February 3, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Hebrews 13:1-4

Hebrews draws toward its conclusion with directions for practical Christian living. Professing faith is not enough without appropriate behavior.

The author tells his readers to be hospitable to fellow Christians and to offer care to those who are imprisoned. Marriage should be honored. Extended attention is given to Christians’ use of money. They should be content with what they have and be confident in the Lord’s assistance for what they need. Beyond the Lord’s help, nothing more is required. Finally, they should remember and imitate those who–presumably now dead–preached the faith to them. They may be dead, but Christ remains and is always the same.

These directives apply also to us. The Lord is our help–always with us, always the same.

Saint of the Day
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Our Blog

Subscribe

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request

Skip to content