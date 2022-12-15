Our Blog

Sharing the Word for December 15, 2022

Thursday of the Third Week of Advent

December 15, 2022
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Isaiah 54:1-10

The Lord coming to his people is a Lord of generosity and forgiveness. He promises his people a multitude of offspring as a sign of his love for them. Their families will spread abroad to right and left.

There may have been tension and struggle between God and his people, but the Lord now promises not to be angry any longer. Outbursts of God’s wrath are now a thing of the past. God calls his people back and promises that his love will never again leave them.

During Advent we prepare for the coming of the Lord. God calls us to be mindful of his generosity and his forgiveness toward us. He loves us in spite of our sins. He is a God of mercy.

