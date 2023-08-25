Our Blog

Sharing the Word for August 25, 2023

Friday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time

August 25, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Ruth 1:1, 3-6, 14b-16, 22

Ruth is a story about family. Ruth is a foreigner, a Moabite woman married into an Israelite family which had moved to Moab in a time of famine in Israel. Soon the Israelite husband dies and his two sons likewise. This leaves Naomi, his Israelite wife, and two Moabite daughters-in-law.

Naomi urges the daughters-in-law–one of whom is Ruth–to find husbands among the Moabites, while she Naomi, goes back home to Israel. Ruth refuses to leave her mother-in-law. “Wherever you go, I will go,” Ruth says to Naomi. “Your people shall be my people and your God my God.”

Ruth has formed a deep bond with Naomi’s people–who are God’s people. Their affection leads to results that no one could have foreseen.

