Sharing the Word for August 22, 2023

Memorial of the Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary

August 22, 2023

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Judges 6:11-24a

The Book of Judges recounts the feats of military leaders who defended the people in the time between the death of Joshua and the institution of the monarchy. Today’s reading recounts the call of Gideon.

An emissary of the Lord appears to Gideon–an insignificant member of his tribe–and tells him to save the people from the Midianites who were oppressing them. Gideon says that he is not equipped for that, but the angel assures him that he–God–would be with him. Soon God leads Gideon to overcome the Midianites.



Sometimes God asks difficult things of us. “I can’t possibly carry out what God is asking,” we tell ourselves. God responds, “Go with the strength you have. It is I who send you.”