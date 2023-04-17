Our Blog

Sharing the Word for April 17, 2023 – Second Week of Easter – Year 1

Monday of the Second Week of Easter

April 17, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Acts 4:12-31

After their encounter with the Jewish authorities, Peter and John return to the security of the Christian community. They tell their fellow believers what happened, and turn to God in prayer.

Their prayer is mainly a prayer of praise in which they acknowledge God’s sovereignty and wisdom and foresight. At the same time it is a prayer of petition. They invoke God’s help to proclaim the Christian message with boldness and courage. Their prayer is acknowledged by a manifestation of the Holy Spirit–a “little Pentecost.”

All of us Christian believers are called to proclaim the truth of the Lord Jesus to our world. So it’s appropriate for us also to ask God to enable us to speak his word with boldness and courage.

