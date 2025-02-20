Your Work Is Here

Reflect

According to Acts of the Apostles, 40 days after Easter, Jesus ascended to heaven. As the disciples gazed upward, an angelic being challenged them, “Men of Galilee, why do you stand looking up toward heaven?” The Ascension massage is that we don’t need to worry about heaven, or the afterlife. Our work is here. If we are faithful to God, heaven will take care of itself. Seek God’s realm in this life. In the here and now, our kin need to us bring God’s joy to the world.

Pray

God of heaven and earth,

Turn our eyes toward the needs of the world.

Give us wisdom in responding to our neighbor’s needs.

Give us courage to work for justice.

Remind us that our work is here

And that our vocation is to be your companions

In healing the world.

Help us to trust the future to your hands

So we can bring heaven to earth today.

Amen.

Act

Today, open your eyes to the needs of persons around you whether in your immediate environment, your newsfeed, or the media. Pray for God’s guidance in responding to the needs around you.