Quiet My Thunder, Lord

Reflect
Much like the rumbling thunder in the background on a hot summer afternoon, my temper sometimes rumbles under the surface instead of exploding. It makes me irritable with loved ones, coworkers, or other drivers on the road, and I may not even be aware of it.
Pray
Dear God,
Create in me a clean heart!
Let the undercurrent of my thoughts be patience and compassion,
not annoyance and frustration.
Let your love be the rumbling thunder that spills out from me
like a summer downpour over the people in my life, instead of my temper.
Help me be aware of my moods and thoughts
so they don’t race off in directions I don’t intend.
Amen.
Act
Monitor the undercurrent of your thoughts today and bring them back to Jesus if they wander down a negative path.