Quiet My Thunder, Lord

Reflect

Much like the rumbling thunder in the background on a hot summer afternoon, my temper sometimes rumbles under the surface instead of exploding. It makes me irritable with loved ones, coworkers, or other drivers on the road, and I may not even be aware of it.

Pray

Dear God,

Create in me a clean heart!

Let the undercurrent of my thoughts be patience and compassion,

not annoyance and frustration.

Let your love be the rumbling thunder that spills out from me

like a summer downpour over the people in my life, instead of my temper.

Help me be aware of my moods and thoughts

so they don’t race off in directions I don’t intend.

Amen.

Act

Monitor the undercurrent of your thoughts today and bring them back to Jesus if they wander down a negative path.