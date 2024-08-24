Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

Why Do I Doubt?

man serious look on his face, doubting

Reflect

God has parted seas. He has shut the mouths of lions. He has moved mountains. He has shielded from flames and storms. God enlivens dry bones and converts graves to gardens. Only God can do these things. Why do I doubt?

Pray

Lord, help me to trust this process—to trust you.
I cannot see in the storm, but your mighty power protects me,
your mercy mends me.
Convert my doubt to devotion—
praying confidently for your love for me.
Amen.

Act

Print off a labyrinth and trace it slowly with your finger. Start from the outside and move inside. Then move inside to outside. Repeat this process as you pray.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission

Recent Articles