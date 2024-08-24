Reflect

God has parted seas. He has shut the mouths of lions. He has moved mountains. He has shielded from flames and storms. God enlivens dry bones and converts graves to gardens. Only God can do these things. Why do I doubt?

Pray

Lord, help me to trust this process—to trust you.

I cannot see in the storm, but your mighty power protects me,

your mercy mends me.

Convert my doubt to devotion—

praying confidently for your love for me.

Amen.

Act

Print off a labyrinth and trace it slowly with your finger. Start from the outside and move inside. Then move inside to outside. Repeat this process as you pray.