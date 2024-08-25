Search
Pause + Pray

Full of Grace

Reflect

In Luke’s Gospel, the angel Gabriel arrives at Mary’s house unexpectedly and greets her: “Hail, favored one!” What would you do, if a stranger showed up at your door and made such an announcement to you? Mary’s response is: “Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord. May it be done to me according to your word.” What does it mean to be full of grace? Does Mary’s response give us a clue?

Pray

Blessed Virgin Mary,
I ask that you intercede for me today.
Ask God to open my heart to his presence
In all those who come to me today with their needs,
Whether big or small, let me serve all with the love
Of your son, our Lord, Jesus Christ.

Act

Someone will come to you today in need of help. It may be a child in need of a glass of water, a spouse in need of a tender embrace, a friend in need of a prayer, or a stranger needing to change a tire. See in that person, as broken as they may be, a bearer of grace. She or he is coming to you with a need, and that need is a gift from God. It is an opportunity for you to say yes, and to be blessed by the grace of becoming (for at least a moment) a handmaid of the Lord.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
