Where Is the Peace?

Reflect

In his poem “The Peace of Wild Things,” Wendell Berry writes about how peace can be found and experienced in the wild things found in nature. There is something healing, even freeing, about resting in the grace and beauty of the natural world.

Pray

Creative God,

The natural world around us is a sacrament to experience, touch, and learn from.

Connecting to the beautiful world around us is an opportunity

to become more grounded and rooted.

Help me not to take for granted the beauty of your creation.

Amen.

Act

Where do you find peace in the world around you? Make a list of all the things that help restore you on a deep level.