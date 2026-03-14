The Gift of Our Crosses to Bear

Reflect

A few years ago, Pope Francis reflected, “Always, even today, the temptation is to follow a Christ without a cross, rather, to teach God the right path.” The hubris of us showing God the way, instead of accepting that we desperately need guidance, is stunning, yet we all too easily fall into the exact trap that the pope described in our daily lives. As devastating and painful as the cross was for Jesus to bear, it was inextricably tied to his resurrection—and our salvation.

Pray

Jesus,

I say that I want to follow you,

But when it becomes too challenging,

Too uncomfortable,

Too real,

I flinch, closing my eyes and pretending

That the cross isn’t before me.

My cross, a blessing in disguise,

Awaits my embrace.

Can you help me carry it for a while?

Act

What causes you heartache, keeps you up at night, or otherwise nags your mind and soul in your everyday life? These struggles make up the wooden beams of your cross. How can you take ownership of the cross that is yours to bear?