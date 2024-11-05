Search
Pause + Pray

The Eternal Now

man looking into the distance contemplating as the sun is shining brightly.

Reflect

In the Book of Revelation, the author describes a vision of the New Heaven and the New Earth, which is followed by these words: “I am the Alpha and the Omega, . . . the beginning and the end” (22:13).

Pray

Timeless Creator,
You encompass past and future even as we, your creation,
can know you only within the present moment—
the Eternal Now of your presence sustaining us always.
Come now, to dwell now, among us.
Amen.

Act

When your mind is distracted by memories that haunt and linger or by worries about a future that may never be, kindly remind yourself that God’s peace and strength for the journey are always in, and only in, the Eternal Now of your present life.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
