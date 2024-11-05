Reflect

In the Book of Revelation, the author describes a vision of the New Heaven and the New Earth, which is followed by these words: “I am the Alpha and the Omega, . . . the beginning and the end” (22:13).

Pray

Timeless Creator,

You encompass past and future even as we, your creation,

can know you only within the present moment—

the Eternal Now of your presence sustaining us always.

Come now, to dwell now, among us.

Amen.

Act

When your mind is distracted by memories that haunt and linger or by worries about a future that may never be, kindly remind yourself that God’s peace and strength for the journey are always in, and only in, the Eternal Now of your present life.